One injured in weekend stabbing in ByWard Market

An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say one man was stabbed early Sunday morning in the ByWard Market.

Officers responded to the incident on George Street near William Street at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

The male victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was no word on any arrests.

