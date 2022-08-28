One injured, one arrested in Ledbury area shooting, second shooting of the day Saturday
The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating two shootings in the capital on Saturday.
Police were called to the Ledbury and Banff Avenue area at 5:55 p.m. on reports of gunshots.
In a news release, police said one man was injured and taken to hospital for emergency surgery.
Abdulmuti Elmi, 28, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm, and possession for the purposes of trafficking. A handgun was also seized at the scene.
Police also revealed Sunday in a news release that officers are investigating a shootiing in the area of Morisset and Caldwell avenues about half an hour before the shooting on Ledbury Avenue. No one has been reported hurt and the investigation remains ongoing.
Police say there is no evidence at this time linking the two.
This comes after a shooting the ByWard Market early Friday in which several people were injured. Police are seeking a suspect in that case.
--With files from CTV's Natalie Van Rooy.
-
Winnipeg councillor wants different approach to dealing with garbage in parksA Winnipeg city councillor wants the city to trash its current garbage bin strategy and focus on redistributing existing bins and educating the public.
-
RPS seeks public assistance with investigation into theft of guns and RCMP equipmentRegina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boostersConcerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.
-
Concerns about Labour Day travel after hours-long waits at YVROn the heels of a weekend of lengthy, frustrating delays at Vancouver International Airport, people with Labour Day travel plans are being told to arrive hours early for their flights.
-
Calgary parents, students prepare for back to schoolIf you ask Torin, who was begrudgingly tagging along for back-to-school shopping on Monday, how he feels about heading into a classroom in just a few days, his answer is short.
-
Father of 10-year-old killed in Lethbridge crosswalk testifiesThe father of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre took the stand in a Lethbridge courtroom on Monday, on the first day of the careless driving trial in the death of his son.
-
Council votes to support Edmonton Ski Club lodge modernization projectThe Edmonton Ski Club's old lodge in Gallagher Park will be demolished using city funds.
-
'I have similar concerns': Local politicians react to Chrystia Freeland viral videoFrustrated at the way Chrystia Freeland was treated in a recent viral video, Elgin-Middlesex London MP Karen Vecchio immediately sent a text to the deputy prime minister to apologize for what happened to her. It is instances like this which can deter women from wanting to enter politics.
-
Calgary's City-Wide Food Drive is backThe Calgary Food Bank will run its 17th annual City-Wide Food Drive on Sept. 17.