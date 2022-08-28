One injured, one arrested in Ledbury area shooting, second shooting of the day Saturday

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating two shootings in the capital on Saturday.

Police were called to the Ledbury and Banff Avenue area at 5:55 p.m. on reports of gunshots.

In a news release, police said one man was injured and taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

Abdulmuti Elmi, 28, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm, and possession for the purposes of trafficking. A handgun was also seized at the scene.

Police also revealed Sunday in a news release that officers are investigating a shootiing in the area of Morisset and Caldwell avenues about half an hour before the shooting on Ledbury Avenue. No one has been reported hurt and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police say there is no evidence at this time linking the two.

This comes after a shooting the ByWard Market early Friday in which several people were injured. Police are seeking a suspect in that case.

--With files from CTV's Natalie Van Rooy.