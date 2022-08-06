One injured, shooting under investigation in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting they say resulted in one person getting hurt.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of Larch and Hickory Streets in Waterloo around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 21-year-old Waterloo man was reportedly found with gunshot wounds. He was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was targeted, but have not specified if they are looking for a suspect or suspects.

"It makes me feel unsafe and nervous to be by myself at night," said nearby resident Ava Kucera. "It's not a comforting feeling that, in the city, that sort of stuff is happening, especially so close to the university campuses."

The shooting happened close to Wilfrid Laurier University, which students who live nearby say has them suprised.

"It definitely feels less safe," said nearby resident Samantha Farrow. "It's just kind of shocking that it happened here."

“Something like that happening, being so unexpected, kind of just of giving safety a little more thought these days I guess,” said Ryan Marino, who lives nearby.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area. On Sunday, WRPS said that they would still be on scene throughout the day.

"Many members have been assigned to Larch Street to canvas the area as they're looking for witnesses to this incident." said Const. Bradley Hickey.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Carmen Wong