One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home

Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) received reports of an explosion in a residential area just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The house explosion was reported in the area of 6th Avenue and Retallack Street.

Regina fire, EMS and police responded to the incident. In a social media post RFPS reported potential injuries due to the blast.

Dustin McCullough, deputy chief of RFPS, confirmed one person was injured in the explosion.

“There was reported injuries, one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released,” he said. “They were not transported to the hospital."

The investigation of the blast is ongoing. McCullough said it is unclear if anyone was inside the house when it exploded.

"It's under investigation, we do not know the cause,” he said. “According to the property owners, the building is vacant.”

According to the RFPS, utilities such as the power and water were still on at the address. However, it is unknown if the natural gas service was still operating.

"Because of the explosion, we don't know what damage was done to the natural gas infrastructure on scene,” McCullough said.

SaskEnergy was unable to comment on the explosion or its cause on Sunday. However, a spokesperson confirmed the organization was aware of the incident and was looking into it.

Police established a perimeter in the aftermath of the explosion and advised the public to stay clear of the area.

Residents within one block of the explosion were forced to vacate their homes as emergency crews continued their work. As of 6 p.m., unaffected residents were able to return to their homes.

For residents in the neighbourhood, the ordeal was a brutal interruption to a peaceful Sunday morning.

"I felt and heard it. Everything in my house, I thought my house blew up,” resident Nelson Mantee told CTV News. “I thought my neighbours blew up."

A resident in the area, who wished to remain anonymous, told CTV News she felt her entire house shake at the moment of the explosion.

"We thought the building, the whole building collapsed,” another resident said.

“It was not only shaking, it boomed."

Houses surrounding the blast site experienced extreme damage from the explosion, leaving residents of the neighbourhood shaken hours after the blast.

"It's shock still and [I’m] lucky, I always walk by here and I was on my way just to walk by,” Mantee said.

“I'm still reeling about it thinking about it, looking at this place being like, wow."

@Regina_Fire investigators remain on scene at 6th and Retallack. Extensive damage to multiple structures with only minor injuries reported. Unaffected residents able to return home. Several traffic closures remain in place while investigation continues. #yqr pic.twitter.com/fjyYQbmZz6