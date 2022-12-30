One killed in early morning fire at Elliot Lake apartment building

Ontario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old died in an apartment fire early Friday morning in Elliot Lake.

Police were called at midnight to an apartment fire on Washington Crescent in Elliot Lake. When they arrived, Elliot Lake firefighters were already on the scene and found someone inside the building.

The victim was taken to hospital by Algoma paramedic services but the 65-year-old person was later pronounced dead.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and the OPP's forensic identification services are helping the fire department investigate the case.

“There is no foul play suspected at this time,” police said in a news release Friday.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

A post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.