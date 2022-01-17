Two killed in Highway 417 crashes outside of Ottawa

Two people have died in separate crashes on Highway 417 in eastern Ontario.

The first crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday on the eastbound highway in North Glengarry, Ont. between Highland Road and County Road 23, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The eastbound highway was closed between Highland Road and County Road 23 for the police investigation.

The second crash took place on Highway 417 westbound underneath the White Lake Road overpass in Arnprior at around 12:25 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 417 westbound is closed between County Road 29 and Campbell Drive for the investigation.

Police are not releasing the victims’ name pending notification of their next-of-kin.