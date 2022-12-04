One killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 129 south of Chapleau

In a tweet Sunday evening, the Ontario Provincial Police confirmed they are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 129 near Highway 667, about 40 kilometres south of Chapleau.

One person has died as a result of a single-vehicle collision at 4:12 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim has not yet been identified and there is no word on what caused the crash.

The investigation is continuing and police said more details will be released as they become available.

The highway from Chapleau to Thessalon was reopened in both directions just before 3 a.m., OPP said.

According to Ontario 511, the incident was reported just after 6:15 p.m.

“If anyone witnessed the collision, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122,” said police in the tweet.

