One killed in weekend motorcycle crash: Cape Breton Regional Police

Cape Breton Regional Police says a man is dead after a weekend motorcycle crash in New Waterford, N.S.

Police say they responded early Sunday to the accident on King Street.

The driver was found with what police say were serious injuries.

The unidentified man was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

