One killed, three injured in Highway 69 crash
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 about 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound killed one and sent three others to hospital Sunday night, police say.
It happened near Station Road in Wallbridge Township around 6:50 p.m. when a southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday morning.
"The occupant of the southbound vehicle was fatally injured. Three occupants of the northbound vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital," OPP said.
"The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. Further information will be released as it becomes available."
An investigation into the crash is continuing.
The highway was closed until almost 1 a.m. Monday.
