One killed, two seriously injured in crash involving three transports

Provincial police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash west of Thunder Bay involving three transports.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 102 at Auto Road around 12:44 p.m. Sunday, OPP said in a news release Monday.

It happened when a westbound tractor-trailer driven by a 32-year-old jack-knifed into the eastbound lane and was hit head-on by an oncoming transport and rear-ended by a transport travelling behind it at the same time.

The 56-year-old driver of the eastbound transport was killed in the crash and their 68-year-old passenger was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said. The 32-year-old driver was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. Both of the injured are in stable condition.

"The name of the deceased has not been released pending next of kin notifications," OPP said.

After being closed overnight, Highway 102 reopened early Monday morning.

"Police would like to thank those members of the public that stopped to assist at the scene of the collision," police said. "Police would like to remind the public to be attentive and drive safely when travelling on local highways."

The investigation being led by the northwest region's traffic incident management and enforcement unit along with Thunder Bay OPP is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.