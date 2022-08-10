Hwy. 144 fully reopened following head-on crash between Chelmsford, Lively
Highway 144 has fully reopened between the Greater Sudbury communities of Lively and Chelmsford after a head-on crash between a transport and a pickup truck early Wednesday morning.
The pickup truck driver was extricated and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Meanwhile, the driver of the commercial vehicle received minor injuries in the collision.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at 3:55 a.m. Aug. 10, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
OPP is investigating who is at fault in the incident and Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in a phone interview charges are pending.
As of 9:30 a.m., investigators had not yet spoken to the pickup truck driver, who is in hospital, Lewis added.
More details to follow as they become available. Check back for updates.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Collision on #HWY144 Both Directions at HYDRO TOWER LINE. All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys https://t.co/hweezTQP5W— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) August 10, 2022
