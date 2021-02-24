A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Highway 17 on Wednesday morning, closing one lane of the roadway as emergency crews deal with the incident.

No injuries have been reported, but East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said the lane will likely remain closed until about 4 p.m.

The incident took place in Desbarats within Johnson Township.

"The OPP will provide further information and updates of the road advisory as it becomes available," police said in a news release.

"Please do not call OPP provincial communication centres for road advisory updates or road condition information."