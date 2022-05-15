One lucky resident could be waking up a multi-millionaire, Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in London, Ont.

If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in London, Ont. be sure to check it Sunday morning, you could be the next multi-millionaire.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth $11,205,427.10 from the Saturday draw was won with a ticket sold in London.

Players can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca or by using the OLG App on their phones. Ticket holders can also check if they won by calling the OLG WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto area) or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).

According to OLG, last year Lotto 6/49 made more than 50 millionaires in Ontario.

Now one lucky winner could be waking up in London to more than $11 million.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Wednesday for an estimated $5 million.