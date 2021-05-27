One male injured, police investigating after disturbance involving a hand gun on High Street

One male has been injured and police are investigating after reports of a disturbance involving a hand gun near High Street in Waterloo.

In a tweet shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, Waterloo regional police said to expect an increased police presence in the area.

One male has sustained injuries, and three males were seen fleeing the area, police say.

Officials say the incident was not a shooting.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added once it becomes available.

