One man airlifted to hospital after barn collapse

Fire crews were called to a property on Line 2 in Oro-Medonte near Sideroad 30 & 31 for a barn collapse Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Hugh Murray says a number of people were constructing a large new barn when it collapsed.

Two of the workers were injured. One man was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital. A second man was treated at Barrie's Royal Victoria Hospital for minor injuries.

The OPP and Ministry of Labour are on the scene today investigating the collapse.