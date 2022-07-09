One man arrested after Alliston robbery Friday

An Orangeville man is facing charges in connection to a robbery in Alliston Friday.

Provincial Police say it happened at a pharmacy on Victoria Street Friday shortly before 5 p.m. According to police, the man said he had a handgun and demanded narcotics.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of prescription medication.

The 37-year-old man was later located in Orangeville and taken into custody. He is facing numerous robbery and weapons-related offences.

The suspect was held for a bail hearing.