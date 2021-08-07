One man arrested after trees chopped to move large house out of Winnipeg
A large house being moved Saturday morning caused a big commotion in Winnipeg's Charleswood neighbourhood.
According to Winnipeg Police Service, the house was being hauled along Roblin Boulevard to be taken outside of the city.
Police said the moving company had obtained a permit for the oversized structure, however, once the move started, it became clear that the operator had not confirmed the accessibility of the route, as required in the permit.
Officers dealing with the move found multiple trees along the move route had been deliberately felled or trimmed.
Several trees were trimmed and cut down to make way for a house being moved on Saturday. (Source: CTV News/Zach Kitchen)
A man associated with the move has been arrested and charged with Mischief Over $5,000, and the move temporarily halted.
In a Facebook post, area Councillor Kevin Klein said the move was "illegal, unauthorized, and not condoned" by the City of Winnipeg.
Police said City of Winnipeg forestry officials have been called to determine the least impactful measures to continue with the move.
