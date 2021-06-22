One man arrested after two London, Ont. police officers allegedly assaulted

London police say they’re investigating after two of their own were allegedly assaulted while responding to a call late Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson tells CTV news one male has been arrested in connection with the incident after officers responded to call for ‘trouble with a person’ in the 1300-block of Commissioners Rd. East, just west of Highbury Avenue.

There’s no word on the extent of the officers’ injuries.

Police say more details will be provided pending charges against the suspect.