One man arrested following handgun incident in Innisfil
Police responded to calls of concern over a man with a handgun trying to enter an Innisfil residence Saturday night.
South Simcoe Police say they received an offensive weapons call coming from a home near Innisfil Beach Road and 25 Sideroad around 11 p.m. Saturday. According to police, the man, who was allegedly intoxicated, was trying to enter a neighbour's home.
Police say that the complainants were able to take the handgun from the man, who said he had more at home. Police were able to contain the residence, and the main was placed under arrest.
While the firearms were legally owned, police confiscated them due to the nature of the incident.
There were no injuries in connection to the occurrence.
A 44-year-old man is now facing multiple charges. He was held for a bail hearing.
-
Part of Coquihalla Highway damaged by B.C.'s heat wave: transportation ministryPart of the Coquihalla Highway in B.C.'s Interior was damaged in the summer's heat wave, the provincial transportation ministry says.
-
Alleged abduction attempt prompts Surrey Mounties to ask witnesses to come forwardAfter an alleged abduction attempt was reported to Mounties over the weekend, investigators in Surrey, B.C., are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases MondayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
-
2 charged in Saturday morning robbery in PonokaTwo men face criminal charges following a robbery of a Ponoka residence.
-
North Perimeter Highway exit to be temporarily closedAn exit on the North Perimeter Highway is set to be temporarily closed in order to allow for nighttime construction.
-
‘We can show Edmonton as a soccer city’: Edmonton hosts World Cup qualifiers in NovemberThe Canadian men’s soccer team is doing well in the World Cup qualifying matches, and Explore Edmonton says that could open up doors for our city as a sports destination.
-
Sask. restricts family visitations at ICUsIn light of the surging number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across Saskatchewan, the health authority is introducing stricter measures for families visiting hospitals.
-
Two dead, one in hospital after early morning crash on Calgary TrailTwo people are dead and one is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.