One man arrested following handgun incident in Innisfil

Police responded to calls of concern over a man with a handgun trying to enter an Innisfil residence Saturday night.

South Simcoe Police say they received an offensive weapons call coming from a home near Innisfil Beach Road and 25 Sideroad around 11 p.m. Saturday. According to police, the man, who was allegedly intoxicated, was trying to enter a neighbour's home.

Police say that the complainants were able to take the handgun from the man, who said he had more at home. Police were able to contain the residence, and the main was placed under arrest.

While the firearms were legally owned, police confiscated them due to the nature of the incident.

There were no injuries in connection to the occurrence.

A 44-year-old man is now facing multiple charges. He was held for a bail hearing.