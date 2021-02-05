Police say they're searching for a suspect who allegedly spray painted a vehicle in Cambridge on Thursday evening.

Officers were patrolling the area of Ainslie Street South around 9:30 p.m. when they saw two men spray painting a vehicle. The suspects fled the scene on foot. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief, escape of lawful custody and assault with intent to resist arrest.

The other man is still at-large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.