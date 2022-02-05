One man arrested, four injured following hit and run at rally outside Manitoba Legislature Friday

A Headingly man is in police custody after four people were injured in a hit and run outside the Legislature.

Winnipeg police were called to reports of a collision near Broadway and Memorial Boulevard at 9:50 p.m. Friday night.

Police said a Jeep Patriot had driven through a group of protesters that were part of a rally outside the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Police said four men were hit by the Jeep in the incident and that the Jeep then sped west down Portage Avenue.

Investigators added that witnesses reported the Jeep was driving fast through red lights after the incident.

Winnipeg police and RCMP officers stopped the vehicle in the 4800 block of Portage Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. The driver, a 42-year-old man, was arrested after a struggle.

Police said one man was treated in hospital and released, while three others with minor injuries were treated on scene.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, is charged with several charges including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing harm, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

The charges against the man have not been proven in court.