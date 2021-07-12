One man arrested, one man in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing on N.S. highway

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after police responded to a stabbing on a highway in Nova Scotia’s Kings County on Saturday night.

Kings District RCMP says at approximately 9:15 p.m. on July 10, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Highway 1 in Waterville, N.S.

Upon arriving, police learned that two men had been involved in an altercation before one stabbed the other. The victim was seriously injured and taken to hospital by a family member.

Police say a 35-year-old man was arrested without incident. Police also seized a large knife that was used in the stabbing.

The man has since been released on conditions and will appear in Kentville Provincial Court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.