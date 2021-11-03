One man arrested, police looking for second suspect in armed robbery

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged one man and are searching for another following an armed robbery in late October.

Police said on Oct. 20, officers were called to reports of an armed robbery at a financial institution in the 1300 block of McPhillips Street around 11:15 a.m. Investigators said a man went into the businesses and was believed to have a handgun. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash and got into a waiting vehicle. No physical injuries were reported from the incident.

Police eventually arrested 31-year-old Travis Kenneth William Sadowy on Nov. 1 and charged him with armed robbery using a firearm and driving suspended under the Highway Traffic Act.

Sadowy is currently in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

Police have also issued two warrants for 37-year-old John Raven Ward. He is wanted on firearms and robbery-related charges and also wanted for being unlawfully at large.

John is described as five-foot-eight with auburn hair and brown eyes.

People are being advised not to approach him and if anyone has information on his whereabouts they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.