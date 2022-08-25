One man arrested, two others wanted in Ottawa kidnapping
One man has been arrested and two other suspects are at large in relation to a kidnapping in downtown Ottawa earlier this month.
Three men kidnapped another man at gunpoint from a home near Gloucester and Bank streets on Aug. 10 around 10:20 p.m., police said in a news release Thursday.
The victim was forced into an SUV and taken somewhere in Quebec. Shortly after 2 a.m., the suspects returned to Ottawa with the man and let him go unharmed on Nepean Street.
Jordy (Jay) Mouyengo, 23, of Gatineau, is facing seven charges, including kidnapping, robbery with a firearm wearing a disguise and careless use of a firearm.
He appeared in court last week.
Police are still searching for two other suspects. One is described a as a white man in his 30s, about 5-foot-7 with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing a blue hoodie and a mask on his face.
The other is described as a Black man in his 20s with curly black hair shaven at the side and back, wearing a white-hooded sweatshirtwith a yellow Nike logo on the rear, dark pants and blue and white Nike running shoes.
Police say both men are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, call the police right away and don’t approach them.
