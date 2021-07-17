One man charged in the stabbing death of his father Friday: Police
Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection to his father's death.
Police said on July 16, around 6:20 a.m. officers were called to a home in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.
Police went to a home in the 500 block of Maryland Street and found a 64-year-old male dead.
Investigators identified the man as Salvatore Pellettieri, 64, from Winnipeg.
His son, Donato Salvatore Pellettieri, 34, also from Winnipeg, was arrested and charged with first degree murder.
He remains in custody.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and if anyone has information about the incident they are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
The charges against Donato have not been proven in court.
