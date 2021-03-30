One man dead after 8-vehicle crash on Highway 1

A man from Calgary is dead after an eight-vehicle collision on Highway 1 Monday.

Morse RCMP said officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 approximately four kilometres west of Chaplin, Sask., around 2:15 p.m.

According to police, the collision involved five tractor-trailers, a large cube van, a truck and a passenger van.

RCMP said the passenger van and a semi collided, followed by a second semi hitting the first. Then the five other vehicles crashed into the first three.

The 22-year-old driver of the second semi was pronounced dead at the scene. One occupant of a different semi was treated for minor injuries, said police.

In a press release, RCMP said traffic is still being diverted because cleanup and an investigation by a collision reconstructionist.