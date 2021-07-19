One man dead after Polson Pier hit-and-run

A man has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene at Polson Pier and policer are saying the incident may have been deliberate.

Toronto Police were called to Polson and Cherry streets shortly after 9 p.m. after the pedestrian was struck.

One person was found without vital signs at the scene, police said. Toronto Paramedic Services and police later confirmed that he had been pronounced dead.

One other person is being assessed for injuries, paramedics said. Police said that person was also struck by the vehicle, but their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Toronto police said there were reports of a dispute just before the man was struck and that he may have been hit intentionally.

“We received information that there was a dispute in this area, and that a person deliberately ran over another person with a vehicle,” Duty Inspector Kelly Skinner told CP24 at the scene. “That vehicle then fled the scene. Officers got here and understood that one person was injured. They were without vital signs at the time and they have since been pronounced deceased by the doctor.”

The vehicle is described as a truck having a matte military green wrap and the driver is described as a white male in his late 20s, standing around five-foot-10 with a slim build, wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.

“If you know anything about what happened here this evening please call 51 division and give us that information,” Skinner said. “Also if you were in this area at this time, shortly after nine o'clock, can you please check your dash cams to see if you have any evidence or anything that can assist our investigation.”