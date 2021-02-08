A man has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Scarborough’s Wexford Heights area.

Toronto police responded to a call about the sound of gunshots shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.

Officers arrived at a strip plaza in the area, where they found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound near an entrance.

Paramedics were called and CPR was administered, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The victim is believed to be in his 40s or 50s, according to paramedics.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Duty Insp. Ishmail Musah confirmed that the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

“It’s very early in the investigation right now and we do not have any suspect information to confirm with you right now,” Musah said.

He also said it’s not yet clear exactly where the shots came from.

Musah could not say whether the victim was a resident of one of the apartments above the stores in the plaza.

One witness near the scene told CP24 the area was quiet prior to the shooting.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the plaza Monday night, with numerous police vehicles at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact police or Crime Stoppers.