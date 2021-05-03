One man dead after single vehicle rollover near Pangman: RCMP

A 29-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle rollover near Pangman early Saturday morning.

According to RCMP, officers responded to a call of a single vehicle rollover around 5:30 a.m. along Highway 7, approximately seven miles east of Pangman.

The single occupant of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Ceylon, was found dead at the scene.

An RCMP Collision Reconstruction Analyst is investigating. The man’s family has been notified.