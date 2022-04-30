One man dead following collision in Goulais River Saturday morning
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist and Weekend Anchor
Alana Pickrell
Sault Ste. Marie OPP have confirmed that a 21-year-old male is dead following a collision Saturday morning.
Officials say it happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Highway 552 near Mission Road in Goulais River.
Police say that a pick-up truck travelling westbound left the road while trying to go around a curve. According to a media release Saturday night the investigation determined that the truck “travelled down a deep ditch where it came to a rest.”
Highway 552 was down to one lane for approximately five hours and reopened just after 3:30 p.m.
The driver has been identified as Walker Gregoire from Goulais River.
A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in Sault Ste. Marie at a later date.
