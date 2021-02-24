A 29-year-old man has died following a fatal industrial crash Wednesday afternoon on Powerhouse Road near the Wabagishik Power Plant.

The man was driving what appears to have been a crane that slid off the road just north of the plant, near the Lorne Falls Road turnoff.

Investigators are still trying to determine a cause. It's unclear if the weather played a role in the crash. The road was snow covered at the time the vehicle left the roadway.

Heavy tow trucks were called to the scene to pull the vehicle up the embankment and the Greater Sudbury Police traffic unit is expected to be on scene for some time.

Investigators with the Ontario Ministry of Labour were also on scene. Police say they'll be handing over the investigation to them once they're done.

Greater Sudbury Police Service issued a tweet saying they will not be releasing the name of the driver.