One man dead in three-vehicle crash on Highway 7

One man is dead following a crash on Highway 7 involving a van, a pick-up truck and a semi.

RCMP was called to the scene of the crash on Highway 7, south of the PR 236 junction in the RM of Rockwood shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Mounties believe the van had been heading south on Highway 7 when it crossed the centre line. A semi swerved to the shoulder to avoid crashing into the van, but the van still hit the side of the semi and crashed into a pick-up truck that had been following behind it.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the three vehicles involved in the crash, including the van that was in the ditch on its side. The driver of the van, a 68-year-old man from Arborg, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people in the van.

RCMP said the driver of the semi, a 79-year-old man from Winnipeg, and the two men inside the pick-up truck, both in their thirties from Winnipeg, were not physically injured.

The RCMP is investigating the crash.