One man dead, one in police custody following stabbing in St. Catharines

A 28-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder following a stabbing in St. Catharines' Old Pine Trail area Thursday night.

Officers were called to Vine Street and Old Pine Trail at about 9:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived they found the body of a 29-year-old man.

Niagara Regional Police have since issued a release confirming the identification and arrest of a suspect.

Keenan George of St. Catharines is currently being held in custody.

Police say the two men were known to each other.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.