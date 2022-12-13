One man dead, two people in critical condition after 3-alarm fire at Toronto apartment building

One man is dead and two other individuals are in critical condition following a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire responded to reports of a blaze at a seven-storey building attached to the All Saints Church at 319 Dundas Street East, near Sherbourne Street, shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke on multiple floors upon arrival.

The blaze escalated to a three alarm with approximately 60 to 80 firefighters on scene at one point.

"What was described to me by the incoming crews is they were rescuing countless numbers of people that were overcome by smoke in the hallway. We were able to rescue a number of them out," Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said at the scene.

However, one male has since been pronounced deceased in hospital and two other individuals are in life-threatening condition, Jessop said.

Toronto police said the deceased is a man in his 40s and that a man in his 70s is in critical condition.

Two firefighters also sustained minor injuries, according to Jessop.

Early this morning Toronto Fire responded to a fire at 319 Dundas St E. Several occupants were rescued by fire crews, three occupants have been transported to hospital with serious injuries. Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop will address media at 0700 outside of TFS command vehicle. pic.twitter.com/qEpSTAaLgS

Toronto Fire said the blaze originated in one unit and smoke spread throughout the hallways.

Jessop said there is significant damage to the third and fourth floors due to the heat and smoke.

"All I can tell you is that being up on that third floor and speaking with our crews, there was zero visibility. The crews did outstanding work. This could have been a lot worse had it not been for the quick action of our crews," he said.

Jessop said the fire was under control in less than 90 minutes and has since been put out.

Some residents were allowed to go back into their units and shelter buses were called in for displaced residents until they're able to get temporary shelter.

Mayor John Tory tweeted about the fire Tuesday morning and gave his condolences to the victims.

"I’m thankful our @Toronto_Fire firefighters were able to rescue several people from the building. We’re working to help everyone in the wake of this fire. The Office of Emergency Management is engaged to help the residents who have been displaced by this fire," Tory said.

I’m continuing to get updates on the City’s response to a tragic fire overnight at All Saints Residence on Dundas Street East.



Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the one person who has died. pic.twitter.com/i0Ik7RxqQn

Crews remain on scene doing overhaul and clearing water.

Jessop said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.