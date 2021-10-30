One man dies after single-vehicle collision in Oxford County

A Woodstock man has passed away following a single-vehicle collision where his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, police say.

The Oxford detachment of the OPP received a Friday around 4:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision on 16th Line, East Zorra-Tavistock Township.

Members of OPP, East Zorra-Tavistock Township Fire Services from Hickson and Oxford County Emergency Medical Services attended.

Police say it was determined through investigation that a single vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Police say the driver, and single occupant of the car was extricated from the vehicle and transported by air to an out of town hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as 58-year-old Steward Deller of Woodstock.

The road was closed for around six hours while members of the West Region Technical Collision Investigation team assisted with the investigation.

