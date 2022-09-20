One man dies, another taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision in Concession, N.S.

One man has died and another has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Concession, N.S.

Meteghan RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the crash on Patrice Road around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a Mitsubishi Lancer and a Ford Focus were travelling on the road when they collided.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Focus, a 44-year-old Concession man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old man from Alberta, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A collision reconstructionist assisted with the investigation.

Patrice Road was closed for several hours.