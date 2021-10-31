iHeartRadio

One man facing impaired driving charges after overnight collision in Barrie

One man is facing impaired driving charges after a collision in Barrie overnight Sunday.

According to Barrie police, the single-vehicle collision happened around 1:45 a.m. on Hurst Drive.

Police say the 18-year-old male driver was charged with impaired. He was transported to hospital, although his the severity of his injuries is not known.

