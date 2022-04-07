North Bay standoff related to break-in, assault: police

There were some tense moments Thursday morning for people in a North Bay neighbourhood when police converged on a home in the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East and now more information about the situation is coming to light.

North Bay police said they got a call about an alleged break-in and assault involving a weapon around 2 a.m. Thursday.

It happened at a home on Main Street East and the victim received minor physical injuries in the attack, police said in a news release. The suspect and victim are known to each other, police said.

"The suspect had fled the residence at the time of the report. The subsequent investigation led the NBPS and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to attend a residence in the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East," police added.

In a news release around 6:30 a.m., police asked the public to avoid McIntyre Street East due to an active and ongoing investigation at a home.

Residents in surrounding homes were evacuated for several hours "out of an abundance of caution," police said.

CTV News North Bay reporter Eric Taschner was at the scene and said a male exited the home with his hands up in the air shortly after 11 a.m.

North Bay Police Service spokesperson David Woolley told CTV News the man was not arrested, however, he was detained to determine if he was involved in the incident being investigated and is now considered to be a witness.

Officers and a canine unit entered the home for a short time following an announcement made by police over a loudspeaker about a search warrant for the home, Taschner said. A search of the property followed.

Just after 12:30 p.m., the street has reopened and evacuated residents are allowed to return home.

A heavy presence of officers from both North Bay Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police will remain in the area to continue the investigation,

" Given the targeted nature of the incident, police believe there is no imminent threat to public safety," police said.

Some people living nearby told CTV News they were scared to see such a large police presence.

"I was panicking. I didn't know what was going on. I didn't know if it was a bomb threat or if bullets were going through the air," resident Angie Birimcombe told CTV News. "It's never been police in SWAT and never all around like this."

More information on this developing story to follow as it becomes available.

With files from Eric Taschner, CTV North Bay reporter