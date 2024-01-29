One man in critical condition after afternoon shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.
Paramedics were called to Champagne Avenue South between Beech and Hickory streets at around 1:20 p.m.
The man's injuries are considered life-threatening, spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said.
Ottawa police said in a news release the man is 33 years old. No other details have been made available.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, using ext. 5166 for the central criminal investigations branch or ext. 5050 for the guns and gangs unit.
Champagne Ave S is closed between Beech and Hickory St due to an ongoing police operation.
Please avoid the area at this time.
An update will follow.#OttNews
L’avenue Champagne sud est fermée entre les rues Beech et Hickory en raison d'une opération de police en cours.… pic.twitter.com/iKBaxPpbHz
