iHeartRadio

One man in critical condition after afternoon shooting


Ottawa police at the scene of a shooting on Champagne Avenue South. Jan. 29, 2024. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Champagne Avenue South between Beech and Hickory streets at around 1:20 p.m.

The man's injuries are considered life-threatening, spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said.

Ottawa police said in a news release the man is 33 years old. No other details have been made available. 

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, using ext. 5166 for the central criminal investigations branch or ext. 5050 for the guns and gangs unit.

Champagne Ave S is closed between Beech and Hickory St due to an ongoing police operation.

Please avoid the area at this time.

An update will follow.#OttNews

~
L’avenue Champagne sud est fermée entre les rues Beech et Hickory en raison d'une opération de police en cours.… pic.twitter.com/iKBaxPpbHz

— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 29, 2024
12