One man in custody following a brief police pursuit in Sudbury Sunday night
CTV News Northern Ontario videojournalist
Alana Pickrell
a 35-year-old is in custody following a brief police pursuit Sunday night according to officials.
Officers say the incident started on Notre Dame Avenue just north of Wilma Street around 6 p.m. The RV and multiple police vehicles were involved in a collision before the motorhome ended up stopped at the intersection of Dell Street and Morin Avenue.
The man is facing dangerous driving and other driving related charges and is being held in custody for a bail hearing according to police.
The road remains blocked off as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story, check back often for updates.
