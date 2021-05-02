One man in custody following Highway 400 collision

One person is in custody following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 400 Sunday morning.

Police say a white pickup truck was towing a piece of construction equipment and veered into the grass just south of the Dunlop Street overpass.

A 25-year-old Barrie driver was transferred to hosptial with minor injuries. He was arrested after failing a road-side screening test for alcohol impairment.

All lanes of the highway have reopened.

This is a developing story. More to come.