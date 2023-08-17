One man in custody, second sought in Richmond Row shooting

London police have one person in custody and are searching for another after a shooting on Richmond Row.

Officers were called to a parking lot off Mill Street around 1:30 a.m. Moments earlier, some workers at a nearby bar heard a loud noise.

“The other staff I work with said they were able to hear the gunshot from the patio,” said Jerrica, an employee.

She and another woman, Nicole, returned to the scene early Thursday morning, hoping to get their cars out of the lot. Nicole was told by police her car could not be moved because it was located near a shell casing.

Jerrica’s vehicle was also detained as police placed markers throughout the lot.

“It was pretty scary cause my car is right in the middle of it”, she said while watching investigators.

It will take some time for detectives to piece together exactly what occurred. But at this early stage, they know there was some sort of verbal or physical altercation before the gunfire.

They are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Police describe the suspect at large as a Black male wearing dark clothing.

Meanwhile, some of those who work nearby say they are unsettled by the investigation.

“London has been getting so big lately, and with that comes more crime,” said Lynn Nicholas a manager of an area business.

Looking beyond the police tape, Nicole agreed. “That’s the norm in London nowadays, sad to say.”

Jerrica expressed the same while pointing out it is fortunate no one else was hurt.

“Somebody else could have gotten injured as well, which is pretty scary.”