One man in hospital after a cyclist involved collision

One person in in hospital after a collision between a cyclist and a truck.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of Avonhurst Drive and Elphistone Street for a reported collision between a pedestrian and vehicle, police later said the pedestrian was actually a cyclist.

According to RPS, a truck was travelling west-bound on Avonhurst Dr. and turned south-bound onto Elphinstone St., striking a person who was crossing the street on a bicycle.

The driver continued driving then eventually came to a stop and exited his vehicle.

After a brief conversation with a bystander acknowledging he hit a cyclist, the suspect got back into his truck and drove away continuing south-bound on Elphinstone St.

The 56-year-old man on the bike was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.