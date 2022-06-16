One man in hospital after collision between cyclist and van
One man is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a van in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the intersection of 4th Avenue and Broad Street for a report of a collision around 4:24 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Investigation found the van was going west on 4th Avenue turning north onto Broad Street and the cyclist was riding southbound on the east side sidewalk of Broad Street.
When police arrived, EMS was already on the scene. The 41-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries while the driver of the van remained at the scene. The road was closed to traffic while RPS investigated.
The investigation is ongoing and RPS asks if anyone has any information, to contact them at 306-777-6500 or call Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
