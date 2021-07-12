One man in hospital, another injured following Caledon shooting

One person is in hospital and another is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning in the area of Highway 10 and Escarpment Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

The first victim, a 40-year-old from Mississauga was found on arrival by officers clearly suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Shortly after, police found a 26 year-old man, also a victim, just off the scene with non-serious injuries.

A 22 year-old Caledon man is one of two suspects arrested by police. He is facing two charges. Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and accessory after the fact to commit indictable offence. He was held for a bail hearing and is expected to appear in Orangeville court at a later date.

Meanwhile, the second suspect remains at-large and investigators are now turning to the public for assistance.

26 year-old Johnathan Rodrigues of Brampton is described as a white male, 5'8'', with short brown hair. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on this person's whereabouts or you come into contact with him, you are not to approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Any other tips or information can be offered to police or Crimestoppers to assist in the investigation. Officers believe this was an isolated incident and the investigation is on-going.