One man injured by apartment fire in Britannia Heights area

Ottawa Paramedics say a fire at an apartment building in the Britannia Heights area injured one man.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to an apartment building near Pinecrest Road and Carling Avenue just before noon Monday. A fire on a second floor balcony was quickly extinguished.

Paramedics said a man in his 50s was burned and suffered smoke inhalation. Two other people were assessed at the scene. The burns were described as "superficial."

What caused the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa Fire quickly extinguished a Working Fire in a residential high-rise on Pinecrest RD near Carling AV. The fire was contained to one unit on the 2nd floor. One resident being assessed by @OttawaParamedic @OttFire Investigator has been dispatched. #ottnews #OttFire #OttCity pic.twitter.com/kJE70ChzwB

July 5, 2021 --

Our paramedics are on-scene of a working fire in the 800 block of Pinecrest Rd.

At 1205hrs, we had one confirmed patient (M 50s), who suffered superficial burns & inhalation injury.

Two others are currently being assessed for mild inhalation during evacuation. pic.twitter.com/yGWD7Txl3T