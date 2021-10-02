One man injured following shooting in Guelph

Police are investigating after one man was shot in Guelph early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a reported shooting in the area of Wellington Street West and Hanlon Expressway around 1:55 a.m.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two men were involved in an altercation before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Scott Tracy, media relations coordinator for the Guelph Police Service said the shooting was a targeted incident and he doesn’t believe there is any threat to residents.

“Gun crime is not something we see very much of. So we do understand that this is going to be a concern to the community,” Tracy told CTV. “I want to reiterate that we don’t believe there’s a threat to the public. This was an incident between two specific males.”

Investigators say a dark SUV was in the area at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Residents who spoke to CTV on Saturday said they feel reassured by the message from police.

“I feel safe for the most part,” Miranda Finoro, a Guelph resident said. “Sometimes coming downtown I get a little bit ‘iffy’, but I heard that they’re [going to] up policing, so that makes me feel safer.”

Rachel Morell moved to the area about a month ago to study at the University of Guelph. She said campus security makes her feel safe but remains cautions when leaving the school grounds.

“In the city in general, during the day I think I feel pretty good. I’m not so sure at night though,” Morell said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.