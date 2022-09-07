One man killed, another badly injured in three-vehicle collision in Annapolis County

One man is dead and another is badly injured after a three-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 101 in Lake La Rose, N.S., around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a pickup truck and a cube truck had been travelling in opposite directions when they collided head-on.

A transport truck then collided with the vehicles after the initial impact.

Police say the driver of the cube truck died at the scene. The 55-year-old man was from Aylesford, N.S.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital. The 24-year-old man is from River Bourgeois, N.S.

The driver of the transport truck wasn’t injured in the crash.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.