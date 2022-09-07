One man killed, another badly injured in three-vehicle collision in Annapolis County
One man is dead and another is badly injured after a three-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 101 in Lake La Rose, N.S., around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a pickup truck and a cube truck had been travelling in opposite directions when they collided head-on.
A transport truck then collided with the vehicles after the initial impact.
Police say the driver of the cube truck died at the scene. The 55-year-old man was from Aylesford, N.S.
The driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital. The 24-year-old man is from River Bourgeois, N.S.
The driver of the transport truck wasn’t injured in the crash.
Highway 101 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
-
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
-
8 Sask. residents to be honoured with Saskatchewan Order of MeritLieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will be investing eight Saskatchewan residents into the Saskatchewan Order of Merit at a ceremony Wednesday night at the Saskatchewan Hotel in Regina.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. womanA boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
-
Bragg Creek residents want changes following the death of a black bearResidents in a community outside Calgary are looking for solutions for a trio of bear cubs whose mother had to be euthanized last month.
-
COVID-19 vaccination rates for kids in B.C. still stalled as school year beginsThe stubbornly low rate of children in B.C. who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is "a concern" for health officials, but no concrete plans to change their approach have been announced.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and upCOVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
-
Seaway residents raise concerns about low water levels on Lake St. LawrenceWater levels along some parts of the St. Lawrence River continue to be extremely low, concerning some residents who live along its shores.
-
Last Saanich police officer injured in bank shooting released from hospitalA Saanich, B.C., police officer who was seriously injured in a shootout at a bank more than two months ago was released from hospital Wednesday. The officer is a member of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and was the last of six officers to be released from hospital following the shooting.
-
Group of 18 friends from Toronto area win $2.7M lottery prizeA group of 18 friends from the Greater Toronto Area is more than $2 million dollars richer after winning a LOTTARIO draw.