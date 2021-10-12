40-year-old man killed in shooting in Sudbury's Flour Mill area
Sudbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the Flour Mill area that left one man dead.
Officers were called to a home on Bruce Avenue around 10 p.m. about reports of gunshots, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Tuesday morning.
"When officers arrived on scene, they located a 40-year-old man deceased inside of a residential unit. It is believed that he died as a result of being shot," police said. "His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes."
The suspects are believed to have left the area, police said, as several people were seen leaving the area on foot before officers arrived.
"This appears to be a targeted and isolated incident as it is believed that the individuals are known to each other," police said.
Tuesday morning, police have cordoned off the front and back of a unit at the Lighhouse Non-Profit housing complex.
Residents will see an increased police presence in the neighbourhood as detectives canvass the area for information and video surveillance footage.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
