One man killed, three youths arrested in deadly stabbing at Millennium Library

One man is dead and three youths have been arrested following a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a stabbing at the library, located on Donald Street in downtown Winnipeg. Police would not confirm if the stabbing happened inside or outside the library.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been the victim of a stabbing. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Three male youths were arrested, however police did not say if any charges have officially been laid against them.

The union representing City of Winnipeg library workers says it is worried for staff safety, saying it has been an ongoing issue for years.

Gord Delbridge, the president of CUPE 500, says days before the deadly stabbing he sent a letter to the City demanding safer working conditions at the library.

"The staff are feeling unsafe at work,” Delbridge said. “And nobody should have to feel unsafe in a workplace. The library should be a safe place for city staff our members. It should be safe for the citizens of Winnipeg."

Library patron Roman says they use the Millennium Library every day to connect with family across the country. They say they do not see violence at the library, but they do see it across Winnipeg.

“It does happen everywhere and I don't know what it’s coming to and what's going through the city right now,” they said.

In a statement to CTV News, the city says the library will not open before Monday, December 19. It says it is evaluating the next steps to ensure the safety of all staff and visitors.

“Over the last several years, Winnipeg Public Library has undertaken extensive consultations with community groups, with the goal of creating a safe, welcoming, and inclusive downtown library,” the city says in an email.

David Murai uses the library to study and says he often sees security.

“It was good when the security was introduced and now – it’s sad that you hear those incidents that happen but it's a really good library,” he said.

In February 2019, a beefed-up security screening process was put in place. After facing opposition from advocates who said it created a barrier for would-be patrons, the process ended in the summer of 2020.

Delbridge says they have learned from the process and want to find ways to improve safety that is mindful of community needs.

Police said more information about the death is expected to be released in the coming days.

The Homicide Unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

This brings the total number of homicides in Winnipeg this year to 51.